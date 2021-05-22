Mayhill: Three men and teenager arrested after Swansea riot

Three men and a teenage boy have been arrested in connection with a violent disorder in the Mayhill area of Swansea on Thursday, May 20, South Wales Police have said.

The men aged 36, 20 and 18, and the 16-year-old, have been arrested on suspicion of unlawful violence and remain in police custody.

Police have said there have been no incidents of violence since Thursday night and there have been increased patrols in the Mayhill area over the weekend.

Cars were burnt out and bricks thrown through resident's windows in the Mayhill area on Thursday night.

Cars were set on fire in the middle of the road and crowds cheered as a vehicle was rolled down a steep hill.

Seven police officers were injured when they were pelted with missiles but did not require hospital treatment.

The evening had started peacefully when a vigil was held for local teenager who had died suddenly.

Police promised an increased presence in the area over the weekend and say they are investigating the "trigger" that caused the night to turn ugly.

Detective Superintendent Gareth Morgan, who is leading the investigation from South Wales Police, said: "There are many residents who were present at the scene during the disturbance and will no doubt know the identity of those who caused damage and threatened violence.

"I urge the public not to protect those who showed such disregard for the community of Mayhill and to give us the names of those who can been seen on social media footage.

“We have a dedicated team of detectives who are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those involved and we are ready to act upon any information received."Detectives and uniform officers will be present and visible in the community over the coming days and weeks with further arrests expected.

"Those that want to hand themselves in can do so at Swansea Central Police Station."

First Minister Mark Drakeford condemned the "completely unacceptable" scenes and said the violence would "not be tolerated anywhere in Wales".