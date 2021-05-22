Newport man drags swords, rifles, and children's bikes from city canals

After a friend introduced Darren Rice to magnet fishing last year, the man from Newport become known locally for retrieving all sorts from the city’s canals, including air rifles, a sword, and a host of shopping trolleys.But besides the weird artefacts he’s pulled up, he’s also used his new powerful magnets for plenty of good - so much so that he often gets requests from his community and councillors in Bettws to head down to the brook there to look for lost items.“On Monday I managed to reunite a young girl with her bike after she said a group of lads had cruelly thrown it into the canal,” he told.

“Her mother was very grateful and I believe they’re going to try and do it up.“That’s what it’s about. It’s a hobby but what I enjoy most is helping people.“I go all over the place doing it - and have been as far as Birmingham. But I tend to stay in Newport, Pontypool and Cwmbran, and do it twice a week - and when I get requests.”In the last year he’s found machetes, air rifles, pistols, bullets, and small knives at various canal spots in Newport.

An air rifle he collected now has pride of place in his lounge, while a knife has been framed, and he’s also kept a lucky horseshoe from Griffithstown canal which he thinks dates back at least 100 years.“At this point nothing surprises me,” he said. “Yesterday I took two shopping trolleys out and took them back to Aldi. Every trip tends to be different.”As well as helping others, Darren - who spends most of his time caring for his partner at home - says the hobby has given him a routine and helped his mental health.“Lockdown has been tough, and before I thought of magnet fishing it was either doing the garden or going out for a walk,” he said.“I got strong magnets off the internet. One can lift 1,000kg and the other can lift 1,600kg.“I’m so glad I started doing this. It makes me feel good by cleaning my community, and has helped me to unwind from the stresses of lockdown.”

Darren is part of the Facebook community group Scrappers and Dippers. As a dipper, Darren fishes out any artefacts or rubbish from the canal, and his scrapper friends collect any waste from his home that he doesn’t want to keep.“It’s a great community because it’s very serious about cleaning up the canals in the country,” he said. “I think half of the people who do magnet fishing probably just dump the waste, but that’s not what we’re about.Dippers and Scrappers group organiser Rob Heathcock said: “Since lockdown started our group has grown by 4,000. A lot of people have joined us with mental health issues, and they often tell me how it’s helped them.

“Many people have the wrong impression about magnet fishing.“We’re a group that cleans up all over the UK and in 32 states of the USA.“Most fishers are attracted by history, and we also encourage boaters to report any waste in the canals, which our fishers are more than happy to do.“It’s about getting out in the fresh air and enjoying helping our communities. It’s great to see how much it’s grown in recent months.”