A man was flown to hospital after suffering seizures while walking on Cadair Idris near Dolgellau.

A party of three had been descending the peak to Llyn Cau on Saturday.

The 45-year-old man started to feel unwell and they called for help.

Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team, and a coastguard helicopter from Caernarfon, attended the incident.

The man was airlifted to Bronglais Hospital, Aberystwyth.