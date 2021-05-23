Man dies and three people arrested after 'serious assault' in Connah's Quay

A man has died and three people arrested after a "serious assault" in Connah's Quay on Saturday.

North Wales Police said the incident took place in the Dock Road area of Connah's Quay after 5pm on Saturday 22nd of May.

The man was taken to hospital by Air Ambulance but he died later that day.

The three people arrested in connection with the incident remain in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Jackie Downes of North Wales police said: “Police resources are likely to be in attendance at the scene for some time.

"There is no reason to believe that there is any ongoing risk to the public and a number of arrests have been made. Whilst we work at the scene I would ask that the local community are not tempted to attend the location.

“I am grateful to our colleagues at Welsh Ambulance service and the Air Ambulance for their prompt response to the incident."