More than one million people in Wales fully vaccinated against Covid

More than one million people in Wales are now fully vaccinated against coronavirus after having had two doses of the vaccine.

According to Public Health Wales figures, 1,000,706 people are now fully vaccinated and 2,091,824 have had the first dose of the coronavirus jab.

This means more 80% of all adults in Wales have received their first vaccine and one in three adults have had their second dose.

This comes as a study from Public Health England found the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is 88% effective against the Indian variant after two doses.

Both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs were found to be almost as effective against symptomatic disease from the B1617.2 strain as they are against the Kent variant after the second dose.

However, they were only 33% effective three weeks after the first dose.

The study, which took place between April 5 and May 16, found that the Pfizer vaccine was 88% effective against symptomatic disease from the Indian variant two weeks after the second dose, compared with 93% effectiveness against the Kent strain.

Meanwhile, the AstraZeneca jab was 60% effective, compared with 66% against the Kent variant over the same period.

Both vaccines were 33% effective against symptomatic disease from the Indian variant three weeks after the first dose, compared with about 50% against the Kent strain.

Some 12,675 genome-sequenced cases were included in the analysis, but only 1,054 were of the Indian variant.