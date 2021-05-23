Police make more arrests after Mayhill Swansea riot

Police have arrested a further three men in connection with the violent disorder in Mayhill, Swansea on Thursday night.

A total of seven men have been arrested following the scenes which saw cars torched and homes vandalised.

Four men were arrested on suspicion of unlawful violence on Saturday.South Wales Police said there had been no further incidents of violence or disorder since Thursday night and it had increased patrols over the weekend.

Officers have also thanked those residents who provided statements and video footage after the devastating scenes.

Police are encouraging people involved in the incident to "hand themselves in."

Detective Superintendent Gareth Morgan, who is leading the investigation for South Wales Police, said: "I would like to thank the public for their support and reassure them that the bail conditions will be monitored and enforcement taken if breached.

"These conditions are in place to allow us to effectively engage with the Crown Prosecution Service and allow them time to consider all the evidence in its entirety so that appropriate charges can be brought against those involved."

"Officers are still appealing for information and wish to thank those residents who have already come forward providing witness statements and video footage.

"A dedicated team of detectives are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those involved and are ready to act upon any information received.

"Those who want to hand themselves in can do so at Swansea Central Police Station."