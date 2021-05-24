Video report by ITV Wales correspondent Hannah Thomas

Stars of the screen took to the red carpet in Blackwood on Sunday for the premiere of 'Dream Horse'.

The film tells the unlikely tale of a horse bred on an allotment in Cefn Fforest that went on to win the Welsh National - 'Dream Alliance'.

And the couple who bred the winning race horse joined the actors on the red carpet last night.

Jan and Brian Voakes sat alongside the stars to watch the film on the big screen.

Brian Voakes said he was amazed his reality had been turned into a film.

The Dream Horse premiere took place at a cinema in Blackwood. Credit: ITV Wales

“I still can’t believe it. We got the horse just to have a bit of fun - we never dreamed he would do what he did but he took us to places we would have never gone.”

He continued, ‘it doesn’t seem real to watch someone else on the screen play you. It just doesn’t seem real.”

It was 20 years ago that Jan Voakes came up with the idea of raising a racehorse. She said she's most excited about seeing the reaction of others when people see the film.

“It will be lovely to see the actual finished article but it will also be nice to see other people’s faces because obviously, we know what is going to be on the film but they don’t.

“It’ll be lovely to see their expressions and what they think of it - especially our children.”

Australian actress Toni Collette plays the role of Jan Vokes - a barmaid at a working men’s club who brings together a group of people to breed the champion horse.

Jan said Toni did ‘really well’ picking up the Welsh accent.

The show also stars Gavin and Stacey’s Joanna Page, as well as actor Owen Teale who plays Jan’s husband Brian.

Meanwhile, actor Damian Lewis takes on the role of accountant Howard Davies.

Actor Rhys AP William, who played Kev was one of many at the film premiere. He felt ‘privileged’ to be part of the film.

“To be part of it and shooting in Wales - a really Welsh story, a great story that I knew of. It was a real privilege to be a part of it.”

Rhys Ap William told ITV News "you’ll leave the cinema with a smile on your face because it is a real feel-good film". Credit: ITV Wales

Rhys described it as bringing Hollywood to Blackwood.

“It is a lot wetter in Blackwood than Hollywood but it’s great that this event is happening here and the first screening is in Wales - there is another one in London.

“I think it’s a film that a lot of people will like and especially after the pandemic - it’s a real feel-good.”

“Especially after the pandemic, you’ll leave the cinema with a smile on your face because it is a real feel-good film that will get you in good spirits and we need that.”