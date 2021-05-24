Wales' new health minister told journalists the recovery of our national health service is her "key priority" as she led her first coronavirus press briefing in the role.

Eluned Morgan MS said her appointment is "an honour and a huge responsibility", adding: "I’ll do my best to look after our NHS and our care system, so it can continue to do an incredible job in looking after us."

The minister has been in the job for just over a week, having succeeded previous health minister Vaughan Gething MS, who is now economy minister.

Ms Morgan previously said tackling NHS waiting lists would be a "gargantuan" task in light of the pandemic, with services under a huge amount of strain.

The Welsh Government has already announced a £100 million investment aimed at reducing the record backlog plaguing the health system and "kick-starting" the recovery from the pandemic.

More than 568,367 patients in Wales were waiting for planned treatment in March 2021, including surgeries such as hip and knee replacements, post-mastectomy breast reconstructions and ear, nose and throat operations.

This is the highest number on record since data first started being collected in 2011.

Highlighting the impact of the pandemic, the figures for March 2021 also show over 216,418 patients had waited more than 36 weeks for their treatment. The figure for March 2020 was 28,294 people.

Today Ms Morgan warned that "no one should be under any illusions about the task ahead of us" and said patience and teamwork would be key to bringing those numbers down.

"We’re aware that there are thousands of people who are struggling in pain in Wales and we’re determined to tackle this issue," she said.

Ms Morgan said she is particularly concerned about the effects of so-called 'long Covid' - where people remain ill for weeks or months after the virus.

She said: "Those struggling will not be left without support. Long Covid affects all ages, which is yet another reason why we need to keep cases as low as possible."

Wales' chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton was also present at today's briefing and urged people to be cautious, despite the low rates of the virus in Wales.

He said: "We’re keeping a very close watch on the Indian variant.

"There are currently around 57 cases that have been identified here in Wales, so the number is going up and has gone up over the last few days - so it’s something that we need to watch very carefully."

Ms Morgan said people getting both doses of their coronavirus vaccine would help to protect people against the new variant.

She added: "We’re at a stage now where we’ve got 80% of adults in Wales who have received their first dose, we’ve got a third of adults in Wales who have received their second dose - even 50% of people from 18 to 29 have received their first dose.

"So we’re really doing incredibly well in Wales, and that’s the best way for us to deal with this new variant that is causing some concern amongst scientists at the moment."

Ms Morgan also urged people not to travel abroad unless "absolutely essential".

She said: "There’s been a lot of attention on international travel over the past few days, and in the recent miserable weather it's understandable that many people will be tempted by the promise of sun and holidays abroad.

"But we would strongly ask you not to travel just yet... otherwise we risk bringing the virus - or, more worryingly, a new variant - back home with us to Wales."

