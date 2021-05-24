Many football fans in Wales will be eager to get tickets to watch their team in play-off finals at Wembley.

Both Swansea City and Newport County have secured a place in finals of their respective leagues.

Swansea City are just one win away from returning to the Premier League following a 2-1 aggregate victory over Barnsley in the Championship play-off semi-finals.

The Swans now have just five days to prepare for a Sky Bet Championship final date with Brentford at Wembley on Saturday 29 May.

Newport County also booked their place in the League Two play-off final after a dramatic 5-4 aggregate win against Forest Green Rovers last night (23 May).

It means County will face Morecambe on Monday 31 May in Wembley Stadium for a place in League One next season.

3,000 Swans fans watched the play-off semi-final on Sunday. Credit: PA

How can you get tickets to watch Swansea City in the finals?

Due to the reduced capacity, Swansea City have been allocated 3,951 tickets for the West end of Wembley - half of the capacity.

There will be no more than 10,000 fans at the game.

Tickets will be sold from the North Stand round to the South Stand via a ballot system.

All 2020-21 season ticket holders who did not take a refund have until midnight on Monday 24 May to enter the ballot.

Fans will find out if they were successful in securing tickets on Tuesday 25 May.

Tickets will not be available to buy in person at the Liberty Stadium ticket office and the ballot process must be completed on the Swansea City website.

As the final is taking place in England, there is only a requirement for 1m social distancing.

The maximum number of people allowed to apply for each ballot entry is six.

There are also a number of wheelchair and ambulant disabled tickets with accompanying personal assistant tickets available.

Newport County AFC have been allocated 4,021 tickets out of a capacity of 9,951 Credit: PA

How can you get tickets to watch Newport County in the play-off finals?

Newport County AFC have been allocated 4,021 tickets out of a capacity of 9,951 for the West end of Wembley Stadium.

All tickets will be sold by Ticketmaster for the final using a priority system, which will be split into:

Priority members (including season ticket holders, active trust members as of Saturday 22nd May, community shareholders, club personnel, Clwb Spytty / Teen Exiles members, academy representatives, partners and volunteers)

General sale

Once the priority window opens, these supporters will then be able to purchase tickets through their account.

Following the priority window, remaining tickets (subject to availability) will go on general sale.

Period 1: Priority members - tickets on sale from 12pm, Monday 24 May 2021

Period 2: General sale - tickets on sale from 9am, Wednesday 26th May 2021

There are a number of wheelchair and ambulant disabled tickets with accompanying personal assistant tickets available.

These are sold under the same periods of sale but are available only from Newport County AFC directly.

You can contact tickets@newport-county-co.uk or call 01633 302012 if you require wheelchair and/or ambulant disabled tickets.

Read more: