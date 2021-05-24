The father of a teenager from Ammanford who took his own life at school has told the coroner he relives the moments leading up to his son’s death “every day”.

Bradley John, an accomplished horse rider and “well-liked” teenager was found in the school toilets at St John Lloyd Catholic Comprehensive School in Llanelli in September 2018. He later died in hospital.

Bradley’s father Byron John, who has always claimed his son was bullied at school, was first to give evidence at the inquest when it resumed on Monday at Llanelli Town Hall.

Giving evidence Mr John recalled receiving a phone-call from the school’s head teacher telling him that Bradley had attempted to take his own life and that paramedics were with him.

"I relive it every day": Byron John told the coroner at the inquest about the moments he learned of his son's death Credit: Family photo

He went on to describe travelling straight to the school: “there was a heavy presence of paramedics and police, we weren’t allowed to see him”

Describing the moments that followed in hospital, Mr John told Acting Senior Coroner Paul Bennett, “it still doesn’t seem real”.

“I relive it every day sir,” he said.

14-year-old Bradley had a diagnosis of ADHD and took medication for it. He has been described as being “unfocused on school”.

His father told the inquest he was “very easy to wind up” which often made him the target of bullying.

Mr John described several instances of bullying including “horrific experiences” on the school bus.

He said he had made over a hundred phone calls to St John Lloyd Catholic Comprehensive School in the two years that Bradley had been a pupil there.

The inquest heard how Bradley had been in good spirits on the morning of his death, and had been talking about his plans to transfer to equestrian college to pursue his dream career with horses.

Bradley had a keen interest in horses and had been planning to go to an equestrian college. Credit: Family photo

A spokesperson for the school previously said their thoughts and prayers remained with Bradley's family. The school is run by Carmarthenshire County Council in partnership with the Diocese of Menevia.

The inquest is due to hear from a number of witnesses and is scheduled to last around four days.

Coroner Paul Bennett said the four day inquest would attempt to address how any incidents of bullying were dealt with by the school and what policies and procedures were in place.