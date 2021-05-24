Police have issued a dispersal order following the arrest of 9 teenagers on suspicion of violent disorder.

Armed police attended the scene at the Wern Road area of Sebastopol on Sunday afternoon after reports of a group of youths armed with weapons.

A baseball bat and metal bars were recovered. Those arrested remain in police custody.

The order gives officers extra powers to direct such groups to leave the area if their behaviour is likely to contribute to disorder or cause harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public. If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.

The dispersal order is in force until Monday evening. Credit: South Wales Police

The 24 hour dispersal order covers Cwmbran Town Shopping Centre and Cwmbran Retail Park and will be in place until 5:15pm on Monday.

Chief Superintendent Mark Hobrough said: “This appears to be an isolated incident involving local youths. We have made a number of arrests and officers will be maintaining a visible presence in the area this evening to provide reassurance.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated by Gwent Police and we will take action against anyone intent on causing harm in our communities.

“We’d ask that parents ensure they know where their children are at all times, particularly while the dispersal order is in effect.”