46-year-old woman charged with murder after death of man in Connah's Quay

A 46-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Connah's Quay.

Emma Berry, of Connah's Quay, is charged with the murder of 31-year-old Dean Michael Bennett after an incident at a property on Old Dock Road shortly before 5pm on Saturday.

North Wales Police were called to the scene after reports of a stabbing.

Mr Bennett was airlifted to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool but pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

The incident happened at a property on Old Dock Road

Berry has been remanded in custody and will appear at Llandudno Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A 35-year-old man and 16-year-old girl who were arrested in connection with the incident have now been released without charge.

Senior Investigating Officer, Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Chris Bell said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Dean's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“I would like to thank local residents and all those who have assisted with this investigation so far, but I would also like to make a further appeal to anybody who may have information and who are yet to come forward, to contact us immediately.”