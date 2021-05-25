An ambulance technician whose indigestion turned out to be incurable cancer will marry his fiancée next week after a fundraiser to pay for the wedding reached seven times its target.Dorian Williams, 44, was diagnosed with stomach cancer after he developed ‘unbearable’ pain during a night shift as an Emergency Medical Technician in Swansea.Three weeks later, following a series of tests, the father-of-three was told by doctors that he had advanced stomach cancer which could not be cured.His friends and colleagues have since raised more than £17,000 so that he can marry his fiancée of nine years.Dorian will begin a course of chemotherapy this Friday to manage his symptoms and to prolong his life.

Dorian has worked for the Welsh Ambulance Service for twenty years

He said he was "shell-shocked" when he received the news of his diagnosis.

“Truthfully, I still don’t think I’ve come to terms with it. I was just shell-shocked when they told me it was cancer and that it was terminal.“It’s been all systems go and we haven’t had a moment to process it yet, but our friends have been fantastic in helping to plan the wedding of a lifetime.”Dorian, who has worked for the Welsh Ambulance for twenty years, began experiencing symptoms in September.“I’d been feeling lethargic for a while, but I just put it down to working 12-hour shifts and putting on some weight through the pandemic", he added.“I also had indigestion, which the doctor prescribed me Gaviscon for and it went away in the end, so it wasn’t a problem.

By mid-April, the pain and indigestion had returned Credit: Macmillan

The indigestion returned in February 2021 and lasted around a week. Then, over the Easter weekend, he developed a pain in his right shoulder "which became unbearable".“I was actually on a night shift at the time", he said.

"So I took myself off to A&E where the doctors thought it might have been a trapped nerve and gave me pain relief.“I also changed my eating habits to try and ease the indigestion, and over the course of a couple of weeks was able to lose some weight.”But by mid-April, both the pain and indigestion had returned.Dorian said: “They did an emergency ultrasound, as well as a biopsy and endoscopy to see if they could get to the bottom of what was happening.“A week later, they called me back and told me I had stage four cancer of the stomach and liver.

Chemotherapy will prolong my life but not save it, and unfortunately we’re talking months, not years. Dorian Williams

Dorian is now urging others to be aware of the signs and symptoms.

“To be honest, none of my symptoms seemed out of place.“I put my tiredness down to working 12-hour shifts and my indigestion down to eating on the move, such is the nature of the role.“I didn’t even have any pain until the later stages, by which point the cancer had spread.“My advice to anyone with the same symptoms as I had, or to anyone experiencing unexplained changes to their body, is to visit their GP and get it checked out.”

Dorian is a suicide first aid trainer who is two years into a three-year counselling degree at the University of South Wales.

Supporting people to manage their wellbeing is something that he has "always enjoyed".

The Jac Lewis Foundation, where Dorian is a volunteer counsellor, has offered Dorian and his family free counselling during his treatment.

He is also trained in helping colleagues deal with traumatic events.The Jac Lewis Foundation, for whom Dorian is also a volunteer counsellor, has offered Dorian and his family free counselling during his treatment.“It’s something I’ve always been passionate about, but you just don’t expect to be on the receiving end of it for something like this", he said.“It’s surreal and emotional, but my family are keeping me focused, especially my brother Ken who also works in the service."

Dorian’s marriage to Louise, 39, will take place at Oldwalls Gower next week.“We’re truly humbled and amazed by everyone who has rallied together to make this special day happen,” said Dorian.“It’s been overwhelming, and Louise and I can’t thank people enough.”