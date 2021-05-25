Calls for more ticket capacity for Swansea City's Wembley play-off final

Watch ITV Cymru Wales' video report by Dean Thomas-Welch

Swansea City and Brentford football clubs are calling for more ticket capacity for the Wembley play-off final.

Swansea City are just one win away from returning to the Premier League following a 2-1 aggregate victory over Barnsley in the Championship play-off semi-finals.

The south Wales team will be now be going head to head with the Essex club in the Championship play-off final on Saturday May 29, but current restrictions mean that only 10,000 people will be able to attend the game.

Both clubs are calling for the UK Government and football authorities to increase the number of supporters allowed in the stadium to watch the game.

Julian Winter, Swansea City's Chief Executive Officer was "naturally disappointed" when he was informed of the ticket allocations.

He said: “The general admission number is approximately 4,000 for each team, which seems unfair considering the size and capacity of Wembley Stadium.

"All 12 play-off semi-finalists wrote to the EFL and FA last week to ask for increased numbers, but, despite their acknowledgement and supportive nature on the issue, this was unsuccessful.

“Supporters are the lifeblood of the game we all love, and it is such a shame that more of them cannot be at Wembley to cheer on their team in what will be a brilliant occasion for all those clubs involved in the play-off final weekend.”

The Sky Bet Championship final will be played at Wembley on Saturday May 29 Credit: PA

Jon Varney, Brentford's Chief Executive was also disappointed and felt that the situation was "injustifiable".

He added: "We feel it is unjust that only a few days ago, more than 20,000 fans were admitted to the FA Cup final and advanced discussions were taking place for Wembley to host the Champions League final with a similar number of fans attending.

“We find it incredulous and unjustifiable that the Championship play-off final will be restricted to just half that number.

"The 12 Sky Bet play-off semi-finalists joined together last week to plead for an increased capacity, but to no avail. We want to make one last call for something to be done to allow more fans in."

The clubs have launched a petition to try and get the UK Government to change the restrictions.

