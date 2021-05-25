Domestic abuse: Where to get help and how to make a silent 999 call
If you are a victim of domestic violence in Wales, or are concerned about a friend or loved one, there are many ways to receive help, advice and support.
On Tuesday, ITV Wales detailed how the daughters of a woman who was murdered by her partner have described the pain of watching their mother become a "helpless" victim of domestic abuse.
An estimated 5.5% of adults aged 16 to 74 years - 2.3 million people - experienced domestic abuse in the year ending March 2020, according to the Crime Survey for England and Wales.
Helen Bannister died from brain injuries in December last year after suffering years of "terror" at the hands of her abuser Jonathan Campbell.
On 1 December 2020, the mother-of-two was brutally attacked by Campbell who left her unconscious on a sofa and headed out for a day of drinking.
Jonathan Campbell, 37, was sentenced to life in prison on 17 May at Swansea Crown Court for the murder of Helen Bannister.
He will serve a minimum of 18 years.
What is domestic abuse?
Police forces across Wales describe domestic abuse as "any incident or pattern of incidents of controlling, coercive or threatening behaviour, violence or abuse between those aged 16 or over who are or have been intimate partners or family members regardless of gender or sexuality."
This can also include honour-based abuse and forced marriage.
South Wales Police said: "Domestic abuse can affect anyone regardless of ethnicity, age, gender, sexuality or social background.
"If you are suffering from physical, sexual, psychological or financial abuse, or are being threatened, intimidated or stalked by a current or previous partner or close family member, it’s likely you’re a victim of domestic abuse."
Welsh Women's Aid said, "Self-isolation and social distancing may increase violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence and have an impact on survivors’ safety and support networks.
"Now more than ever, it is vital that we understand violence and abuse and support the needs of survivors."
How to get help if you are a victim of domestic abuse:
Anyone who is immediate danger is advised to call 999. If they are unable to speak, the 'Silent Solution system' enables a 999 mobile caller who is too scared to make a noise, or speak, when prompted by the call handler, to press 55 to inform police they are in a genuine emergency.
Whilst the police will not be able to track your mobile phone's location by pressing 55 during the phone call, it will let the phone operator know that this is not a hoax call and you will be put through to the police.
If you call 999 from a landline, the Silent Solution system is not used as it is less likely that 999 calls are made by accident.
Advice from Cardiff Women's Aid for victims who are with their perpetrators:
Many services have online chat or text messaging services if you are unable to speak on the phone.
Victims can walk into pharmacies across the UK using the code word 'ANI' and will be offered a quiet and private space by a member of staff who can support them;
The Help Hand signal - the signal is performed by holding one hand up with the thumb tucked into the palm, then folding the four other fingers down, symbolically trapping the thumb in the rest of the fingers.
Domestic abuse helplines and services:
Call, text, email or live chat via the Live Fear Free Helpline: 0808 80 10 800 / info@livefearfreehelpline.wales;
Welsh Women's Aid's Stand with Survivors Bystanders Toolkit provides information for anyone who might be concerned about a friend, family member, neighbour or colleague;
Contact Refuge online or via its National Domestic Abuse Helpline: 0808 2000 247;
Men’s Advice Line - a confidential helpline for male victims of domestic abuse: 0808 801 0327;
The National LGBT Domestic Abuse Helpline provides 'emotional and practical support for LGBT+ people': 0800 999 5428;
National Stalking Helpline - offers guidance on the law, how to report stalking, gathering evidence, staying safe and reducing the risk: 0808 802 0300;
Victim Support - free and confidential help to victims of crime, witnesses, their family and friends: 0808 1689 111;
Karma Nirvana - supports victims of honour crimes and forced marriages: 0800 5999 247;
Galop, an LGBT+ anti-violence charity: 0800 999 5428;
BAWSO (Black Association Women Step Out): 0800 7318 147;
RESPECT Helpline - if you are concerned about your behaviour towards your partner and want to stop, contact: 0808 8024 040.