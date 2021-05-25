Watch the report by Ellie Pitt

The parents of a toddler diagnosed with kidney cancer have taken on a litter picking challenge to raise money for the hospital that helped saved his life.

Marc and Charlotte Bowling's son Bernard was recently diagnosed with kidney cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy at Noah’s Ark Hospital in Cardiff.

The 19-month-old, had his kidney and tumour removed and due to Covid rules, only one of his parents could be with him in the hospital when he had his treatment.

Mr and Mrs Bowling praised the hospital for the "constant support" they were given while Brenard was undergoing his treatment. They told ITV News it "held them up in their darkest days".

The family have been picking up litter in their community to raise money for Noah's Ark Credit: Charlotte Bowling

Now they are raising money for the "amazing" work the charity has done by collecting at least 100 bags of litter across May with Bernard helping in the back carrier.

"After all the treatment, we wanted to give something back", father Marc said.

Bernard's mother Charlotte said, "We basically wanted to do something a bit different but it helped us - mentally, it's helped us both as something positive we can do."

They have raised almost £4,000 to help other families in a similar situation.

Bernard and his dad Marc out on a litter pick Credit: Charlotte Bowling

They decided to do a litter pick as it was something they did as a family before Bernard's diagnosis and wanted to help the community.

"We will be raising money for a great cause and helping our community. We want Bernard to grow up understanding how important supporting others and our environment is."

You can donate via the Just Giving Page here.