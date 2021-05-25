A war veteran has been reunited with his medals a year after they were stolen from his home. Police said the 83-year-old former 2nd Lieutenant, who served with the Welsh Borderers, was unaware his General Service Medal had been taken during a burglary at his home in Penarth in May last year.

The man only realised his medals were missing after an off-duty police officer noticed them for sale at an antique market and contacted him. Due to coronavirus restrictions, he had not worn them for Remembrance Sunday and mistakenly believed only a laptop and money had been stolen during the burglary.South Wales Police said officers were "delighted" to return the stolen medals back to their owner at the weekend.A 50-year-old man from Butetown in Cardiff is currently serving a three year sentence for the burglary.