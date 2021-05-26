Bradley John inquest: Pupil 'left final lesson happy' before he died

A teacher has told an inquest a 14-year-old schoolboy left his final lesson "happy" before his death.

Bradley John was found hanged in a toilet block at St. John Lloyd Catholic Comprehensive School in Llanelli in September 2018. He later died in hospital.

On Wednesday, the inquest heard evidence from design technology teacher Michael Kent, who taught the final lesson Bradley attended.

He told the coroner's court: "I teach design technology which is a subject Bradley thrived at - he was very keen on my subject."

Recalling the lesson on 12th September 2018, Mr Kent said Bradley was "perfectly happy".

"He was thriving on the content of the lesson; he was pleased with his work," he said.

The court heard that following the lesson Bradley offered to collect the class folders, while Mr Kent spoke to another member of staff.

This was something Bradley hadn't done previously, but Mr Kent said it wasn't unusual.

When asked if he thought there might have been some sort of trigger that occurred in the lesson that might have led Bradley to take his life, Mr Kent replied: "No, nothing.

"There wouldn't have been an opportunity to do so. All the pupils were working diligently and at the front of the class."

The teacher was visibly upset during the course of his evidence, describing the close rapport he had with his pupil.

The youngster was described as a talented horseman. Credit: Family photograph

Bradley's father Byron John, who earlier told the inquest his son had been bullied, said Mr Kent had been "looking out for" his son.

"We were given the impression that you were at least looking out for him and we welcomed that," he said.

"Bradley looked up to you and he felt you were someone he could turn to."

Mr John asked Mr Kent directly if he was aware of anything during the lesson that might have altered his son's state of mind, to which Mr Kent replied: "I can't explain that.

"All I know is he left my room as happy as he was in my lesson, and he was happy in my lesson, I can assure you that."

Following his questioning, Byron John thanked Mr Kent for attempting to resuscitate his son, after which Mr Kent broke down in tears.

Concluding his giving of evidence, he said: "I still can't comprehend the grief and loss the family must be feeling. You continue to be in my thoughts and prayers."

At the beginning of the inquest at Llanelli Town Hall, Mr John said his son, who was on medication for ADHD, had been bullied at two secondary schools.

On Wednesday he told the coroner's inquest that "no one would describe Bradley as being depressed, certainly not in the weeks before his death."

The teenager has been described as an extremely talented horseman who was very well known in the equestrian world.

The inquest continues.