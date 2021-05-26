The daughter of a man who was allegedly murdered in Connah's Quay over the weekend has described him as "the best daddy ever".

North Wales Police were called to a property on Old Dock Road shortly before 5pm, following reports of a stabbing.

31-year-old Dean Michael Bennett, of the Connah's Quay area, was airlifted to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool, but pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

A 46-year-old woman has been charged with his murder.

Emma Berry, of Dock Road, Connah's Quay, has been charged with murder and will appear before Mold Crown Court on 29 May.

His family issued a statement: "Dean's daughter has paid tribute saying that he was the 'best daddy ever' and she’s going to miss him always.

"As a family it is heartbreaking what has happened. We want to thank everyone for the support we have received. We will always miss him, and he will never be forgotten."

The family will be releasing balloons in Dean's memory on Saturday 29 May at the Navy Club car park in Connah’s Quay.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said their thoughts and sympathies remain with Dean's family and friends.