'Hero' waiter praised for saving life of choking customer in Bangor

A restaurant waiter in North Wales has been hailed a 'hero' after saving the life of a customer.

Rifat, who works in the Bangor Tandoori restaurant, noticed that a young man dining with a group of friends had started choking and ran over to assist him.

CCTV footage from inside the restaurant shows Rifat grabbing the choking customer's hand and pulling him away from the table.

He begins to perform a lifesaving technique, known as the Heimlich manoeuvre, in the middle of the restaurant as the man's friends and other diners watch on.

Just 30 seconds after the waiter rushes to his aid, footage shows the man finally able to breathe again.

Everybody claps as the customer can be seen taking big gulps of air and bending over his chair. He later pats Rifat on the shoulder and can be seen mouthing "thank you".

The Heimlich manoeuvre is a form of abdominal thrusts used to help people whose airways are obstructed.

It is named after American doctor Henry Heimlich, who is often credited for the technique.