The new Welsh Economy Minister has accused the UK Government of ignoring the Welsh Government's electoral support in its plans to fund regeneration projects in Wales.

Vaughan Gething said that what he called a "confrontational approach" by ministers in London could drive more and more people to consider independence, something he said would make Wales a poorer nation.

He told MPs on the Welsh Affairs Select Committee that there had been no real engagement with UK ministers on new funds sometimes known as the "Levelling Up Fund."

Vaughan Gething said they took an "unnecessarily confrontational" approach to a devolution set-up backed in two referendums

He said they took an "unnecessarily confrontational" approach to a devolution set-up backed in two referendums and that approach seemed to be based on a dislike of Welsh Government policies despite those policies being backed in a successful election.

Mr Gething said: "The answer can't be that a UK minister in Whitehall says, 'I don't like how you're using your power so I'm going to change the outcome,' but that is essentially what has happened."

He said that approach was likely to backfire.

"I really am concerned that it will drive more and more people to look again at arguments over independence."

Speaking later to the committee, UK Government ministers rejected Vaughan Gething's criticism.

The Wales Office minister David TC Davies said the proposals would involve Welsh Government but would also put local authorities "in the driving seat."

He said local authority leaders had told him "they're delighted to be able to have a direct relationship with the UK Government." He also insisted that there had been regular engagement between UK ministers and Welsh Government ministers, both throughout the pandemic and in developing the new funding plans.

The UK Government's Regional Growth minister, Luke Hall, told the MPs that at least 5% of the new fund would be guaranteed for Wales, but that that figure was a "floor" not a maximum.