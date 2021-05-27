Byron John says his son was his "best friend."

The father of a teenager found hanged at his school in Llanelli has described his son as his "best friend" as the inquest into his death is adjourned.

Bradley John, 14, was found in a toilet block at St John Lloyd Catholic Comprehensive School in September 2018. He later died in hospital.

Byron John says the inquest has hit the family hard Credit: ITV Wales

Speaking to ITV Cymru Wales, Bradley's father Byron John said the inquest has taken its toll on him and his family.

He said: "It's as bad as the week we lost him. It's hit us particularly hard.''

Bradley’s father Byron John, who has always claimed his son was bullied at school, was first to give evidence at the inquest.

Speaking on Monday, he described several instances of bullying including “horrific experiences” on the school bus.

He said he had made over a hundred phone calls to St John Lloyd Catholic Comprehensive School in the two years that Bradley had been a pupil there.

Speaking about his decision to represent his son legally at the inquest, Mr John said he was "the most qualified person to fight his corner."

"I will speak for Bradley, and it's the last thing I can do for him," he said

"I'm his dad and he was best my friend."

Bradley and his father Credit: Family photo

The family have waited almost three years for the inquest to take place, but after four days of evidence it has now been adjourned.

On Thursday the court heard from two of Bradley's teachers, who both recalled dealing with incidents involving Bradley at school and having meetings with Mr John and his partner.

They described how mitigations had been put in place to try and prevent bullying on the school bus, including giving Bradley a seat behind the coach driver. Witness statements from Bradley's fellow pupils were also read out in court.

Speaking to ITV Mr John said: "We’ve waited nearly three years, three, four, five years it doesn’t matter we are not going to walk out of those doors with our son, we’re going to walk out of there with an opinion and that’s all we’re going to get - a legal opinion.

"We’ve got to hope that he (the coroner) highlights failings that have led us to where we are and hopefully guide others to make the changes necessary.

"No-one should ever go through this again but they do and they are and it’ll happen tomorrow and it’ll happen next week and it shouldn’t be happening"

Adjourning the court Coroner Paul Bennett told Mr John he had done an "admirable job", and had acted in a "restrained and dignified manner."

In his closing submission, Andrew Faux, the lawyer representing the school's head teacher Ashley Howells, also expressed his "admiration and gratitude" to the John family.

He then asked the coroner to "consider other strands", when reaching his conclusion.

"There are other strands which relate to the whole complex family history, the difficult relationship with his mother and evidence of complex psychological issues, including some periods of depression", he said.

The conclusion is now expected to be heard on June 29th.

The inquest continues.