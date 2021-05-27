Motorhomes banned from parking overnight at West Wales beauty spot

People in caravans and motorhomes will no longer be able to park overnight at beach roads in Manorbier and Freshwater West.

The restrictions mean motor caravans, including motorhomes, are not permitted to make an overnight stay in Manorbier between the hours of 8pm and 7am or at Freshwater West from 11pm to 7am.

The ban has been brought in to protect the environment.

People visiting Pembrokeshire are being asked to "plan ahead" and stay at a licensed campsite instead.

Pembrokeshire County Council will be passing out flyers to raise awareness of the issue.

Cllr Phil Baker, Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, Licensing and Major Events, said Pembrokeshire was looking forward to welcoming visitors back, and requested them to travel considerately and carefully when they are here.

“We are politely requesting everyone to tread lightly when visiting Pembrokeshire’s beauty spots,” he said.

“If you have a motor caravan or a motorhome, please plan ahead and stay at one of Pembrokeshire’s many fantastic licenced campsites.

"Overnight camping in beauty spots has a negative impact on our environment – please help us to take care of it by staying at a registered campsite, these are all set up and looking forwarded to meeting you.”

Read more: