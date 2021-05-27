From today, people in Wales are being encouraged to get their Covid-19 vaccine at a walk-in centre in Cardiff.

Bayside Mass Vaccination Centre will be operating as a walk-in centre over the Bank Holiday weekend for people to get their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

From Thursday 27th May - Monday 31st May, people are encouraged to attend Bayside MVC, based in the old Toys R Us building between 8.30am - 7.30pm to receive their first dose of the jab.

The site offers both the Pfizer and Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board reached the milestone of inviting all adults aged 18 and over to receive their first vaccination by the end of May.

Now, anyone over the age of 18 who lives and works in Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan and has not yet had an invite is being asked to attend the centre before Monday.

People are being warned that due to demand, there may be queues.

Tracy Meredith, Head of Operations for Testing and Mass Immunisations at the Health Board said "The vaccine is still our best defence against COVID 19 and we would encourage anyone who is eligible to receive their vaccine to please get it.

"We have invited all of our adult population to attend but are aware there will be some people that have been missed as we perhaps did not have up to date contact details or they opted out at the start of the programme.

"If you haven't had your vaccine, please come and see us at Bayside MVC this weekend as it is the best way to protect yourselves, your loved ones and the local community."

People who are waiting for second doses of their vaccine will automatically receive an appointment via letter and text message 11 weeks after their first.

The Health Board has now vaccinated 82% of its adult population with a first dose and 34% of its adult population with both doses.

