The First Minister has led tributes to the former Labour MP Llew Smith who has died. Mr Smith's family said that he passed away on Wednesday night after suffering from cancer.

Llew Smith was MP for Blaenau Gwent from 1992 to 2005, taking over the seat from the former Labour party leader Michael Foot. Before becoming an MP he had been a member of the European Parliament.

He was seen as being on the traditional left-wing of the Labour party and was sometimes critical of its leadership.

First Minister Mark Drakeford paid tribute to Mr Smith who he described as a "fierce advocate" for his constituents.

He said: “I’m saddened to hear of Llew’s passing.

“As a Member of the European Parliament and the Member of Parliament for Blaenau Gwent, Llew was a fierce advocate for the communities he represented. He was firm in his beliefs, and never shied from speaking out on the important issues of the day.

“Llew was a radical socialist in the Blaenau Gwent tradition.

“My thoughts are with Llew’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

The current MP for Blaenau Gwent, Nick Smith MP, said Mr Smith was a "well respected" man in the community.

He said: "He was very sure of his principles and did his best by Blaenau Gwent."