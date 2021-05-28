Heavy police presence at Pontypridd train station following incident

South Wales Police says there is currently a heavy police presence in Pontypridd following an incident on Friday morning.

It is believed to have happened at approximately 11.30am near Pontypridd train station.A police cordon is set up at the location.

Paramedics were called to the scene, with the Welsh Ambulance Service saying: 'We attended with one rapid response vehicle, one emergency ambulance and our Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service team."One man has been taken to the Royal Glamorgan hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anybody in the area at the time is asked to contact 101 and give ref: 185919 or they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The force says further information will be released when available.