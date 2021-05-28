Mother of Frankie Morris makes appeal to find her son

In a desperate appeal for information, the mother of missing teenager Frantisek 'Frankie' Morris has said she is "terrified" that her son has been harmed.

The 18-year-old was last seen pushing his bike near the Vaynol Arms, Pentir, at 1.12pm on Sunday, May 2.

The teenager had attended a rave in Waunfawr, near Snowdonia National Park, the night before his disappearance.

Police searched the area, including Afon Cegin, a river near where Mr Morris was last seen, but almost a month later he has still not been found.

Frankie was last seen pushing his bike near the Vaynol Arms in Pentir Credit: North Wales Police

Frankie's mother, Alice Morris, appealed for information to help find her son saying it was "totally out of character" for him not to have made contact with his family.

She said: "I'm terrified that someone has harmed my beautiful son.

"I realise that after such a long time there is a possibility he is no longer alive."

She described her son as smart, a talented artist and someone who loved the outdoors.

She said: "He was someone with a good heart"

Frankie was described as a talented artist and someone who loved the outdoors Credit: North Wales Police

Ms Morris, who was in the Czech Republic when Frankie disappeared, said she last spoke to her son a few days before he went missing and described him as "sounding optimistic." He had been saving up for driving lessons and to go traveling.

She said he would always reply to her messages but he had not replied on the day of his disappearance.

"I think something bad happened to him," she said.

"Somebody did something bad to him."

Almost a month since his disappearance, Frankie's mother says it would "be a miracle" if her son was found alive.

North Wales Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them Credit: North Wales Police

Chief Inspector Gething Jones, from North Wales Police, appealed for those who might have information on the disappearance to come forward.

Three people who were arrested in connection with the disappearance have now been released and eliminated from inquiries.

He said: "Frankie's been missing now for over four weeks and his family are naturally concerned about his welfare.

"I'm appealing for anybody to come forward with any information about his whereabouts to contact North Wales Police.

"Phone for Frankie and for his family."