Live music and events can return to Wales, the Welsh Government has announced.

Performances can resume immediately but this does not yet apply to nightclubs.

Strict safety measures will have to be in place, including groups limited to a maximum of six people from six households, using one way systems and making sure there is sufficient ventilation.

Bosses will also need to risk asses their venues in line with hospitality and performing guidance.

On the Welsh Government Culture and Sport account, a spokesperson said the "suspension of live performance and events has been one of the biggest shocks to our sense of well-being and the arts economy."

The full post read:

"After a lot of engagement with the sector, we’re happy to confirm live performances can begin once again in Wales across all settings."Each venue will need a full risk assessment in line with our hospitality and performing guidance

"The suspension of live performance and events has been one of the biggest shocks to our sense of well-being and the arts economy."We will continue to support our music and arts sectors in Wales through our Cultural Recovery, Freelancer and Economic Resilience Funds."

A few weeks ago, hundreds of people attended the Tafwyl music festival at Cardiff Castle, in the second of a series of pilot mass events.

500 places were made available for the event, with attendees having to provide evidence of two negative Covid tests prior to being admitted.

Also on Sunday 23 May, 3,000 fans were allowed back into the Liberty Stadium for the first time in 443 days after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Wales.

