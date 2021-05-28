Mayhill: 15 people arrested following Swansea riot

15 people have been arrested following violent disorder in the Mayhill area of Swansea last week with further arrests likely over the coming days.

Cars were burnt out and bricks thrown through resident's windows in the Mayhill area on Thursday May 20.

Crowds cheered as one vehicle was rolled down a steep hill, and seven police officers were injured as they were hit by missiles thrown by the crowd.

Cars were set on fire during the disorder Credit: Rob Stewert

South Wales Police say they are making "clear progress" in identifying those responsible for the disorder with a dedicated team of officers examining a large amount of video footage supplied by members of the public.

Police are also using facial recognition technology to help in identification.

Of those arrested, 13 have been bailed under strict conditions, including curfews and restrictions around their movements. Two have been released under investigation.

Detective Superintendent Gareth Morgan thanked the public for providing over 400 submissions to police with information and footage of the incident.

He said: "We will continue to seek outstanding offenders, gather evidence from witnesses and present the evidence to the CPS to ensure they are fully informed and able to consider the evidence in its entirety to allow them to make decisions around charging the suspects."

