Health officials have warned people in areas of North Wales to be alert for symptoms of coronavirus after a cluster of cases of the Indian variant were identified.

18 confirmed or presumptive cases of the variant were found in Llandudno Junction, Llandudno and Penrhyn Bay areas of North Wales.

Public Health Wales say the cases have all been linked and no outbreak has been declared yet.

A mobile testing unit has been set up in the area Credit: PA

A mobile testing unit has been set up at Conwy Business Centre and anyone living in these areas with symptoms are urged to have a coronavirus test.

As well as the three most common symptoms of Coronavirus - a fever, a new continuous cough or loss/change of taste and smell - people are urged to get tested if experiencing the following symptoms:

Flu-like symptoms

Myalgia (muscle ache or pain)

Excessive tiredness

Persistent headache,

Runny or blocked nose

Persistent sneezing

Sore throat

Shortness of breath or wheezing

Richard Firth, Consultant in Health Protection for Public Health Wales, and Chair of the multi-agency Incident Management Team, said: “The emergence of cases of this transmissible new variant of Coronavirus in the Llandudno Junction, Llandudno and Penrhyn Bay areas is a reminder that we should not become complacent, even as rates of the virus across Wales remain low.

“Please be vigilant for the symptoms of Coronavirus, and get a test now. If you are contacted by contact tracers, please help to protect your community by being honest with them about your movements and complying with their instructions.”

“The sooner we act, the better. Please come forward for testing, even if your symptoms are mild. The more people with symptoms who come forward, the more cases we will find. More people can then be referred into the Test, Trace, Protect programme, allowing contact tracers to take action to put a stop to the spread of this variant in the area.”

The number of cases of the Indian variant currently stands at 58, but this number is expected to rise.

