North Wales Police are warning drivers could face fines and even see their cars towed away if they park illegally at Snowdonia's popular beauty spots this bank holiday weekend.

Police are urging people to be respectful as they prepare for a surge of tourists to the area.

Measures to prevent illegal parking installed along a popular Snowdonia route have been condemned as a risk to motorists and pedestrians, with some people nicknaming the national park "Snowconia" due to the hundreds of traffic cones being placed along the course.

The public have been urged to respect the arrangements to avoid the need for enforcement action

Superintendent Neil Thomas from North Wales Police said the team is continuously working closely with colleagues across the local authorities and the National Park to help reduce the risk to walkers, cyclists and other road users.He said: "When restrictions were lifted last year we unfortunately saw dangerous, irresponsible and illegal parking which posed a risk to public safety in many of our beauty spots, including Ogwen and Pen-y-Pass."

The crowds at Yr Wyddfa were seen breaking coronavirus restrictions last summer

The police force is encouraging tourists to be responsible and consider where they park, as well as making full use of the park and ride facilities available.Those found to be parking on the clearway or causing an obstruction will have their vehicle removed at their own expense with patrols continuing throughout the bank holiday weekend.North Wales Police has joined with local councils and Snowdonia National Park Authority to prevent a repeat of the "shocking" scenes last summer that saw queues of people ignoring coronavirus guidelines, littering, and parking illegally.

Hundreds of traffic cones were put in place on either side of the A5 in the Ogwen Valley as a response to the parking chaos in the area

A joint statement released by the authorities said: "Easing of restrictions during 2020 gave us an insight to probable scenarios that might arise again in 2021 with three major issues needing to be addressed."

It went on to say that people are "understandably eager" to get out and enjoy the open space again, though an increase in visitors will mean more cars, more litter, and more unlawful "fly" camping.

Shuttle bus services have been introduced in Snowdon and Ogwen areas, and visitors are asked to pre-book parking or come at quieter times with most popular car parks being full before 6:30am during the high season.

