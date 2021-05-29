Excitement is building for Swansea City fans as their team prepares to face down Brentford in the Championship play-off final.

The two sides will meet at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 29 May to compete for a place in the Premier League.

Fans lined the streets in Swansea on Friday to give the team a good luck send-off as players and coaches travelled to London.

12,000 people will be allowed in the stadium to watch the match, with nearly 5,000 of those Swansea supporters.

The Swans last played in the Premier League in the 2017-18 season.

Fans were visibly excited as they waved off the team on Friday.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Swansea City's manager Steve Cooper said winning "would mean everything to the city and everything to the club".

He said: "We've talked about it at length amongst the players and staff and it's a massive motivation to go and try and get the job done."

As the final is taking place in England, crowd members will only need to maintain 1m social distancing. The stadium's capacity has been significantly reduced from the 90,000 it could welcome in pre-Covid times to 12,000 for Saturday's game.

Swansea City will be hoping to return to the Premier League after being relegated 2018. However if Brentford claim victory, it will be the first time the team from Essex has made it to the top level of the EFL.

Swansea are not the only Welsh team who will be looking for promotion this bank holiday, Newport County have their sites set on a spot in League One. They face Morecambe at Wembley on Monday 31 May.