Cardiff midfielder Rubin Colwill picked for Wales Euro 2020 squad while Robson-Kanu missed out
Wales manager, Robert Page has named his 26-man squad who will represent the country at this year's Euro 2020 finals.
While familiar faces like Aaron Ramsey, Chris Gunter and Gareth Bale are in the line-up, one noticeable missing name was Hal Robson-Kanu.
One selection that may surprise some is 19-year-old Rubin Colwill, who has only 191 minutes of senior football experience.
Wales start their Euro 2020 campaign against Switzerland in Baku on June 12.
Colwill is the surprise name in a 26-man squad skippered by Gareth Bale and containing the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Daniel James, Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon.
Neath-born Colwill has made just six Cardiff appearances, with just over three hours under his belt in the Sky Bet Championship for Mick McCarthy's Bluebirds.
But Wales manger Page said the youngster has "been a breathe of fresh air since he's come in".
"He really impressed me. He's got a presence," added Page.
"He's a top top professional already and a great lad to have around the place".
Colwill was playing academy football at the start of the season but has had a rapid rise through the ranks. He made his Cardiff debut in February and won his first Under-21 cap the following month.
There are eight survivors from the group which reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals in France - Bale, Ramsey, Ben Davies, Chris Gunter, Danny Ward, Joe Allen, Jonny Williams and Wayne Hennessey. Charlton full-back Gunter is the only men's player to win 100 caps.
However Hal Robson-Kanu - released by West Brom last week - missed out after being left out of the recent training camp.
Derby forward Tom Lawrence and Schalke winger Rabbi Matondo were also overlooked, with Swansea's Ben Cabango selected ahead of Luton central defender Tom Lockyer.
Cabango, who just turned 21, has made more than 60 appearances for Swansea and played in the Welsh club's Sky Bet Championship final play-off defeat to Brentford on Saturday.
Page said the decision to select 26 men was "not easy".
"I've had to make some tough decisions today," he said.
"There's some disappointed people around the camp today, which is not easy.
"We've got such a good group...if I could have taken 31, I would have taken everyone.
"That's football unfortunately, we have to make these decisions and move forward."
Wales face Switzerland first on June 12 before playing Turkey in the Azerbaijani capital four days later. They complete their Group A fixtures against Italy in Rome on June 20.
The tournament was due to take place last year but was postponed by UEFA because of coronavirus.
Welsh Government have asked fans not to travel abroad to watch games due to the ongoing pandemic.
The full Wales Euro 2020 squad:
Aaron Ramsey - Midfielder
Wayne Hennessey - Goal keeper
Ben Davies - Defender
Joe Rodon - Defender
Chris Mepham - Defender
Ethan Ampadu - Midfielder
Connor Roberts - Defender
Adam Davies - Goalkeeper
James Lawrence - Defender
Matthew Smith - Midfielder
Joe Morrell - Midfielder
Joe Allen - Midfielder
Harry Wilson - Midfielder
Kieffer Moore - Forward
Jonathan Williams - Midfielder
Neco Williams - Defender
David Brooks - Midfielder
Danny Ward - Goal keeper
Dan James - Forward
Ben Cabango - Defender
Rhys Norrington-Davies - Defender
Dylan Levitt - Midfielder
Rubin Colwill - Midfielder
Tyler Roberts - Forward
Chris Gunter - Defender
Gareth Bale - Forward