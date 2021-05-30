Wales manager, Robert Page has named his 26-man squad who will represent the country at this year's Euro 2020 finals.

While familiar faces like Aaron Ramsey, Chris Gunter and Gareth Bale are in the line-up, one noticeable missing name was Hal Robson-Kanu.

One selection that may surprise some is 19-year-old Rubin Colwill, who has only 191 minutes of senior football experience.

Wales start their Euro 2020 campaign against Switzerland in Baku on June 12.

Chris Gunter played for Wales in the 2016 Euros and made history in March by becoming the first male footballer to win 100 caps. Credit: Pa Images

Colwill is the surprise name in a 26-man squad skippered by Gareth Bale and containing the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Daniel James, Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon.

Neath-born Colwill has made just six Cardiff appearances, with just over three hours under his belt in the Sky Bet Championship for Mick McCarthy's Bluebirds.

But Wales manger Page said the youngster has "been a breathe of fresh air since he's come in".

"He really impressed me. He's got a presence," added Page.

"He's a top top professional already and a great lad to have around the place".

Colwill was playing academy football at the start of the season but has had a rapid rise through the ranks. He made his Cardiff debut in February and won his first Under-21 cap the following month.

Wales has only qualified for the Euro finals once before, in 2016. Credit: PA Images

There are eight survivors from the group which reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals in France - Bale, Ramsey, Ben Davies, Chris Gunter, Danny Ward, Joe Allen, Jonny Williams and Wayne Hennessey. Charlton full-back Gunter is the only men's player to win 100 caps.

However Hal Robson-Kanu - released by West Brom last week - missed out after being left out of the recent training camp.

Derby forward Tom Lawrence and Schalke winger Rabbi Matondo were also overlooked, with Swansea's Ben Cabango selected ahead of Luton central defender Tom Lockyer.

Cabango, who just turned 21, has made more than 60 appearances for Swansea and played in the Welsh club's Sky Bet Championship final play-off defeat to Brentford on Saturday.

Page said the decision to select 26 men was "not easy".

"I've had to make some tough decisions today," he said.

"There's some disappointed people around the camp today, which is not easy.

"We've got such a good group...if I could have taken 31, I would have taken everyone.

"That's football unfortunately, we have to make these decisions and move forward."

Rob Page said it was a "touch decision" to select just 26 players to form his squad. Credit: PA Images

Wales face Switzerland first on June 12 before playing Turkey in the Azerbaijani capital four days later. They complete their Group A fixtures against Italy in Rome on June 20.

The tournament was due to take place last year but was postponed by UEFA because of coronavirus.

Welsh Government have asked fans not to travel abroad to watch games due to the ongoing pandemic.

The full Wales Euro 2020 squad:

Aaron Ramsey - Midfielder

Wayne Hennessey - Goal keeper

Ben Davies - Defender

Joe Rodon - Defender

Chris Mepham - Defender

Ethan Ampadu - Midfielder

Connor Roberts - Defender

Adam Davies - Goalkeeper

James Lawrence - Defender

Matthew Smith - Midfielder

Joe Morrell - Midfielder

Joe Allen - Midfielder

Harry Wilson - Midfielder

Kieffer Moore - Forward

Jonathan Williams - Midfielder

Neco Williams - Defender

David Brooks - Midfielder

Danny Ward - Goal keeper

Dan James - Forward

Ben Cabango - Defender

Rhys Norrington-Davies - Defender

Dylan Levitt - Midfielder

Rubin Colwill - Midfielder

Tyler Roberts - Forward

Chris Gunter - Defender

Gareth Bale - Forward