Police are investigating following the death of two people in Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Emergency services were called out to an address on High Street in Cymmer on Sunday morning. The road was closed in both directions.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said they "were called by the ambulance service just after 10:50am this morning following reports of the death of two people."

They added that investigations are still ongoing to establish the circumstances of what happened.

In a statement, the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 10.49am today, Sunday, May 30, to a medical emergency at an address on High Street, Porth.

"We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and two emergency ambulances to the scene, where crews were supported by a Duty Operations Manager and the Hazardous Area Response Team.

"Police and fire colleagues were also at the scene. One person has been taken to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital."

The MS for the area, Elizabeth Buffy Williams, posted on social media to say that her "thoughts are with the family and friends of those who've sadly lost their lives".

Chris Bryant, who is the MP for Rhondda, posted on Twitter that he is in touch with the police.