Two arrests made following 'sudden death' of man in Pembroke Dock

Police are appealing for information after the "sudden death" of a 27-year-old man in Pembroke Dock.

The man was found on Laws Street at around 3am on Saturday 29 May.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that two men have been arrested in connection with the death. The two remain in police custody while investigations are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Jonathan Rees said: “We appreciate the large police presence would have caused disruption and concern for the community, and we thank them for their support and understanding at this difficult time.”

Members of the public with any information that may help officers with their investigation are being urged to contact the police.