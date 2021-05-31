A cancer survivor is set to return home for the first time in three years - after trekking 5,500 mile across Europe.Ursula Martin, 41, has encountered bears, wolves and wild boars on her epic walk but is ready to return to her Welsh countryside home.She set off on her mammoth journey in 2018 after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer just before her 32nd birthday in 2012.In the three years since, Ursula has covered over 13 European countries and worn through six pairs of walking boots.During the journey of a lifetime she has camped in the snow and traversed some of the wildest, most remote parts of Europe.But her epic trip is set to come to an end on Sunday when she is joined by friends for the last 10 miles before a small welcome home celebration in her hometown Llanidloes, mid Wales.She said: "Stopping walking is a huge change. This has been my life for the last few years."It's not a case of settling back into the old routine now.“My immediate priority when I stop is to rest and percolate everything."I will stay the summer working for a friend who has a holiday business near Machynlleth."It’s exactly what I need. It’s a beautiful place where I can let it all go."Ursula already has her eyes set on another adventure trekking the length of the UK from Land's End to John O'Groats next year to mark the 10 year anniversary of her cancer diagnosis.