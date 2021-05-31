Wreck of sunken Nicola Faith fishing boat recovered from seabed

The wreck of sunken fishing boat the Nicola Faith, which went missing off the coast of Colwyn Bay in January, has been raised from the seabed.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch said the 11 tonne boat was raised using a 43m long crane barrage.

It was then placed on the deck of an adjacent ship ready for transportation back to shore where further investigations will complete.

The Nicola Faith went missing with skipper Carl McGrath, 34, Ross Ballantine, 39, and Alan Minard, 20, on January 27. The bodies of all three men were discovered several months later.

The boat itself was discovered on April 13, just 177 metres away from its last known position.

The MAIB say the families will be given the opportunity to view the vessel if they want.

All three of the men's bodies were recovered from the coastline around The Wirral and Blackpool in north-west England. Credit: Family Photos

Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents, Captain Andrew Moll said: “This operation needed to be meticulously planned and executed to ensure that valuable evidence was conserved. We are pleased to have achieved that and successfully recovered Nicola Faith.

“The purpose of our investigation is to improve safety. The next phase of the investigation will be to establish what events led to the vessel’s capsize, the mechanics of how the vessel sunk and why. Once the investigation is complete a report which details the findings will be prepared and published. As well as providing the families with an explanation, our report will aim to prevent such a tragic accident recurring.”

Relatives of the three men donated £11,500 of money they raised to the RNLI. They presented the donation to staff at the Llandudno RNLI station in early-May.

Llandudno RNLI volunteers, along with Rhyl, Conwy, Beaumaris and Hoylake RNLI crews collectively spent over 90 hours searching for the missing vessel.

Carl’s mum Julie, sister Lauren and partner Jake Cox said a personal thank you to the crew whilst handing over the donation.

Lauren said: "As a family we want to thank the RNLI and everyone involved in the search for the three lads, the work they have done is incredible and is indeed heart-warming.

"I am just glad we can finally lay my brother Carl, Alan and Ross to rest and we can try and rebuild our lives while remembering the memories all three have left behind."

A remotely operated vehicle was initially used to conduct a final survey of Nicola Faith in the position in which it came to rest on the seabed and evidence including fishing equipment and outlying debris was mapped and collected from the area around it, the spokesman said.

It is thought the information could be crucial in helping investigators understand what led to the boat's capsize.