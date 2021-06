North Wales Fire and Rescue Service says crews are currently at a fire in Rhewl, Llangollen.The service says it received a call at 1.13pm on Tuesday reporting the blaze.Firefighters are currently using beaters and hoses at the incident which involves gorse, undergrowth and forestry.

People are being asked to avoid the area and not to walk through the smoke.

Fire crews are working with Natural Resources Wales to bring the incident under control.