Ayla Haines said she 'hates her life' because she has spent the last few years of it, living in an Assessment and Treatment Unit hundreds of miles away from home.

Originally from Llansteffan in Carmarthenshire, Ayla has extremely complex needs and there is no specialist hospital near to her home in Wales.

Her mother Jane and grandmother Judy believe she has undiagnosed autism.

They have not been able to see her for more than a year, a situation they describe as 'hell'.

Ayla's Grandmother said: "When we speak with Ayla, it's trying to encourage her, try to give her hope, but she reached the stage where she said 'I'm never going to leave here am I? I'll never see Wales again."

Ayla wrote about how she felt while being away from her family. She said: "What is the meaning of life? Family, friends, relationships, marriage, satisfactions. What's life when everything is whisked away from you in a heartbeat? I'm Ayla Haines and I hate my life. I love my family, I just want to be with them, but I can't."

"Hospital means somewhere to get better, to be cared for, and recover, my experience has been quite the opposite."

Ayla's Grandmother and Mother want her to be cared for near to home in Wales as soon as possible.

Her mother June added, "We just want her to have a home, and now for the first time, she is saying I can envisage going home now. She has hope. At last, she has some hope, because without hope what have you got."

On the anniversary of a major care scandal, charities are calling for people with complex care needs and learning disabilities to be treated nearer to their home rather than hundreds of miles away.

It is a decade since the Winterbourne scandal shone a light on assessment and treatment units (ATUs) in the UK. People with learning disabilities were being mistreated and abused by the people who should have been caring for them.

A BBC Panorama investigation exposed the scale of abuse of patients at the assessment and treatment unit near Hambrook, south Gloucestershire.

It showed patients forced under cold showers as punishment, being violently restrained, pinned under chairs, and one having mouthwash poured into their eyes. The unit has since closed and 11 people were prosecuted.

ATUs are often located a great distance from a patient's home, and after Winterbourne, there were calls to bring patients back to their communities for care.

The victims of the Winterbourne Scandal had severe learning disabilities and were visibly upset.

Now Welsh organisations including Mencap, are calling on Welsh ministers to ensure all patients with a learning disability are offered homes and services closer to their families and local communities.

Wayne Crocker from Mencap Wales told ITV Wales: "Mencap Cymru has been campaigning for services closer to home, which we believe not only supports better outcomes and happier lives for people with a learning disability and their families but also reinvests resources by keeping specialist skills in Wales."

"People with learning disabilities and family carers have a unique insight into what makes a good quality of life and what good support should look like. Their skills and experience need to be used."

A review last year found 31 Welsh people with a learning disability are in an ATU in England. On average a patient would spend more than 5 years in an ATU unit and the cost of care runs into the millions.

Mencap Wales wants to ensure there are ‘No Winterbournes in Wales’ and is pushing for a legal framework to be introduced to protect vulnerable adults.

The Welsh Government say they are committed to ensuring people can access specialist learning disability in-patient services as close to home as possible.

But a decade on after Winterbourne, families and charities say not enough is being done to make that possible.

If you are worried about loved ones in Assessment Treatment Units they can call the Wales Learning Disability Helpline on 0808 8000 300.