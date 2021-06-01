The successful candidate will work on programmes including Wales at Six.

ITV Cymru Wales has begun advertising for its 2022 journalism traineeship scheme and this year the broadcaster is looking for applications from disabled people.

The local broadcaster will join UTV and ITV Anglia in seeking disabled candidates as part of a company-wide drive to boost representation.

Head of News and Programmes at ITV Cymru Wales, Phil Henfrey said: “We want to ensure we are fully representative in the content we make and who makes it.

"By limiting applications to this year’s traineeship to those people with a declared disability, I’m hoping we’ll progress our work in this area even further. Diversity and inclusion are so important to us as a company and to our output."

"So, if you are passionate about telling stories to Welsh audiences; meet the criteria outlined in the ad, and are disabled, then please apply – we want to hear from you. The website has all the information you’ll need and the ITV Recruitment team will happily discuss any additional support required during the process."

“ITV is for everyone and all the newsrooms are committed to creating an environment where everyone is included and everyone feels they belong."

The traineeship can provide opportunities for you to develop your skills on and off screen

Applications close on June 13 and candidates who declared a disability and meet the minimum criteria will be invited to an interview.

Assessments take place in early October and for the successful candidate, the nine-month programme starts in January 2022.

The ITV News traineeship is an award-winning scheme and opportunity for people who are committed to a career in journalism to learn the skills required to work in one of ITV's multi-media news operations.

A very high percentage of those who graduate from the programme have gone on to secure permanent roles across regional, national and international news teams, both in front of and behind the camera, although there are no guarantees of continued employment beyond the nine months.

Please note, if you are not disabled and therefore not eligible to apply for the position at ITV Cymru Wales there are a number of other positions available in the other news regions as part of the ITV News Trainee Journalist Scheme.

For further information please go to the ITV jobs website and search for ‘trainee journalist’.