A man has been jailed for pulling out an imitation gun in a kebab shop during a row over face masks.Paul Griffiths, 57, was angered when he was asked to wear a mask inside the fast-food restaurant to protect staff and other diners.A court heard he pulled out a CO2 powered paintball-type gun and pointed it staff when they told him to wait outside.CCTV footage inside Rhondda Takeaway in Ystrad, shows Griffiths pointing the imitation weapon at others in the store.

CCTV from inside the takeaway shows Griffiths pointing the imitation weapon at others. Credit: Wales News Service

Magistrates in Merthyr Tydfil heard a customer and delivery driver dived behind the counter in fear they would be shot.The driver then managed to run out of the back of the shop and call 999.

In the emergency call, he says: "We've got a guy pulled a gun out on us in the Rhondda takeaway in Ystrad."This old gentleman. The shop owner's with him out there."The court heard Griffiths had been trying to order food at the takeaway at 10.15pm on November 5th last year.Police carried out a search of his home following his arrest and found a cannabis factory.Griffiths, of Ystrad, pleaded guilty to possessing an imitation firearm in a public place with intent to cause fear of violence, possessing a prohibited weapon, and cannabis production.He was jailed for 20 months.After the sentencing, Detective Constable Lucy Robins, of South Wales Police, said: “Griffiths’ actions that night were plain stupid and reckless."The people inside the shop that night genuinely feared for their lives.“I would like to praise the actions of the owner who acted calmly and put the safety of others first by trying to keep the man inside the shop."The delivery raised the alarm quickly which ensured our armed officers were on the scene in minutes while he was still at the scene.”