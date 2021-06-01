Police appeal for witnesses after child seriously injured in Holyhead collision

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a child sustained life-threatening injuries following a road traffic collision in Holyhead.

Shortly after 5pm on Monday, police were notified of a collision on Cyttir Road involving a car and a cyclist.

The 11-year-old boy, who was riding the bike, was airlifted to Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Sergeant Jason Diamond of the Road Policing Unit said: “We are urging anybody who may have witnessed the collision, which involved a blue Mazda to get in touch with us immediately.

“The Mazda was travelling along Cyttir Road towards London Road, and the cyclist had come from the direction of Tyn Pwll Road.

“We are also requesting contact from anybody who lives on Cyttir Road or Tyn Pwll Road and who has private CCTV, or anybody who was in the vicinity and who may have dash cam footage to contact us.”

Anybody with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact officers via the website or via 101, quoting incident number Z076411.