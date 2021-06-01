Warning issued after young child is rescued from sea on inflatable dinghy

A young child was rescued by a north Wales lifeboat crew after being swept out to sea on an inflatable dinghy.

Offshore wind and high tides caused problems on Bank Holiday Monday with inflatable toys, boats and balls being carried out to sea.

The inshore lifeboat crew from Rhyl launched mid-afternoon after receiving two similar 999 calls but it was confirmed that a young child was still aboard the second inflatable.

The crew proceeded at full speed to the casualty and arrived at the scene within three minutes of the second call.

Watch the moment the young child was rescued by the lifeboat crew

The child was a few hundred metres out at sea, but luckily had stayed on the inflatable.

The crew took the child on board and successfully reunited her with her family, who were waiting on the shore with the Rhyl coastguard team.

Her family had kept a safety line to the shore, but the line became detached and the dinghy started drifting.

Credit: RNLI / Marine Traffic

RNLI Wales has teamed up with Bangor University to launch a new campaign, urging the public to choose lifeguarded beaches when they visit the coast.

This comes after a recent survey, conducted by the charity revealed that 30 million people are planning to visit the coast this summer.

Chris Cousens, RNLI Water Safety Lead in Wales said: "We are expecting this summer to be the busiest ever for our lifeguards and volunteer lifeboat crews in Wales and the survey figures back that up.

"With its stunning scenery and spectacular beaches, we are certain people will flock to the Welsh coastline and want people to enjoy it. We do however urge everyone to respect the water, think about their own safety and know what to do in an emergency.

"Our main advice is to visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags. RNLI lifeguards will be patrolling around 245 beaches this summer to offer advice on how to stay safe and they are also there to help anyone who gets into trouble.

"Whether you’re at a lifeguarded beach or not, look out for safety signage and seek advice on safe places to swim, keep your children under supervision at all times, avoid swimming alone where possible and know to alert the lifeguards or call 999 or 112 and ask for Coastguard in an emergency."

The RNLI charity saves lives at sea and provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around the coast.