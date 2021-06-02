A Cardiff vaccination centre will continue offering walk-in appointments until later this week.

Bayside Mass Vaccination Centre began offering the appointments over the bank holiday, which saw 2,150 turn up to receive their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The walk-in centre has now been extended until Sunday June 6.

The centre is open to anyone aged 18 and over who works in Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan and offers both the Pfizer and Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines.

Walk-in appointments are open to anyone aged 18 or over Credit: PA

It comes as the Welsh Government announced the continuation of its Test, Trace, Protect service which will continue until March next year after an announcement of an extra £32m in funding.

In North Wales, rising cases of the variant first identified in Indian have led to calls for anyone in effected areas to get tested.

Tracy Meredith, Head of Operations for Testing and Mass Immunisations at the Health Board said “The vaccine is still our best defence against COVID 19 and we would encourage anyone who is eligible to receive their vaccine to please get it.

"We have invited all of our adult population to attend but are aware there will be some people that have been missed as we perhaps did not have up to date contact details or they opted out at the start of the programme.

“The walk in was a great opportunity for people to attend and word of mouth definitely encouraged more people to come along.

"We need to remember that COVID is still with us but the vaccine is protecting people and the NHS.”

People who are waiting for second doses of their vaccine will automatically receive an appointment via letter and text message 11 weeks after their first.

