Firefighters spend 90 minutes trying to free man impaled on a spiked fence

Firefighters spent an hour and a half trying to release a man who had become impaled on a spiked fence in Cardiff.

Emergency services attended Minister Road in the Roath area on Tuesday evening after reports of a person stuck on the fence.

The man was rushed to University Hospital of Wales in the capital city.

Emergency services attended Minister Road in the Roath area of Cardiff on Tuesday Credit: Google Maps

It is not known how the man became impaled by the fence or the severity of his injuries.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called on Tuesday 1 June at approximately 21.50 to reports of a person needing urgent medical attention on Minister Road, Roath.

We responded with two rapid response vehicles, one emergency ambulance and two BASICS doctors. One patient was transported to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.”