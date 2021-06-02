Health officials are urging people living in parts of North Wales to take a coronavirus test even if they do not have symptoms after a "sharp increase" in cases of the variant first indentified in India.

People living in Llandudno Junction, Llandudno and Penrhyn Bay areas have been urged to come forward and take a test as soon as possible.

A further 35 confirmed or presumptive cases of the variant were found in these areas over the weekend. On Friday, Public Health Wales confirmed they had found 18 cases.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation announced variants are to be renamed using letters of the Greek alphabet in an attempt to move away from the "stigmatising and discriminatory" use of place names.

Experts working with WHO developed the labels for variants which are often colloquially named after the places where they are first detected.

The Kent variant will soon become known as Alpha, while the variant first identified in India will be known as Delta.

People are urged to take lateral flow tests Credit: PA

Lateral flow tests are available for those without symptoms and can be collected from the Mobile Test Unit at Ysgol Awel y Mynydd Sarn Mynach.

Those who do have symptoms can get tested at Conwy Business Centre where no appointment is necessary.

As well as the three most common symptoms of Coronavirus - a fever, a new continuous cough or loss/change of taste and smell - people are urged to get tested if experiencing the following symptoms:

Flu-like symptoms

Myalgia (muscle ache or pain)

Excessive tiredness

Persistent headache,

Runny or blocked nose

Persistent sneezing

Sore throat

Shortness of breath or wheezing

Richard Firth, Consultant in Health Protection for Public Health Wales, and Chair of the multi-agency Incident Management Team, warned people to "be vigilant for the symptoms of Coronavirus."

He said: “Speed is of the essence. The sooner we act, the better, so please, come forward for testing as soon as you can. The more people with symptoms who come forward, the more cases we will find. More people can then be referred into the Test, Trace, Protect programme, allowing contact tracers to take action to put a stop to the spread of this variant in the area.”

“If you are contacted by contact tracers, please help to protect your community by being honest with them about your movements and complying with their instructions.

“I also urge anyone aged 39 years and under to get a vaccine as soon as possible. Besti Cadwaladr University Health Board is delivering vaccination sessions for people aged 39 and under today (Wednesday) and Thursday from 9am until 7.30pm at the Mass Vaccination Centre at Venue Cymru, Llandudno.”

In Wales, the number of cases of the Delta variant currently stands at 58, although the number is expected to go up.