Wales' Test, Trace, Protect service extended until next year

Wales' Test, Trace, Protect service will be extended until 2022, the Welsh Government have confirmed.

The service will continue until March next year after an announcement of an extra £32m in funding.

It comes as concerns grow over the Indian variant in Wales, with the Welsh Government warning they expect cases of the variant to rise.

On Friday, Public Health Wales urged people with symptoms in areas of North Wales to get tested after a cluster of cases were identified.

18 confirmed or presumptive cases of the variant were found in Llandudno Junction, Llandudno and Penrhyn Bay areas of North Wales.

99.7% Positive cases reached by contact tracers

Latest figures show contact tracers have reached 99.7% of positive cases they followed up, with 95% of close contacts provided with advice.

Research has also suggested that when coronavirus transmission was high before the firebreak last year, the service reduced the R number from approximately 1.7 to 1.3.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan thanked those involved in setting up the service Credit: ITV Wales

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said the service was a result of a "great deal of hard work across NHS Wales, local authorities, the voluntary sector and partner organisations."

She said: "I want to thank everyone involved, including Public Health Wales and Digital Health Care Wales. In particular I want to thank the contact tracers and those providing Protect services who have provided much-needed support to people at an extremely difficult time in their lives.

"They have done much more than their title suggests - they have identified vulnerable people and got them extra support, whether that be someone to chat to, a food parcel, or linking in with vital mental health services.

"As we seek to stop the spread of new variants of concern, experienced contact tracers are key to doing this effectively and we are continuing to invest in this work."

Read more: