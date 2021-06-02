A former England football international says she has experienced online abuse after speculation that she would take up the vacant manager role at Wrexham AFC.

Casey Stoney MBE, who recently stepped down as the manager of Manchester United Women, said those complaining should be "ashamed" and should "lower their blood pressure".

Wrexham AFC has published a statement condemning the abuse aimed at Stoney, whilst also saying the club has a formal process in place to replace its manager as they hope to return to the football league "at the earlier opportunity".

Executive Director Humphrey Ker said: "We are disturbed by the abuse aimed at potential candidates on social media and would like to apologise to them on behalf of the club.

"As the overwhelming majority of our fans will agree - this type of behaviour is not welcome at Wrexham AFC and we will continue to work with the rest of football to make online abuse a thing of the past".

Helen Ward playing for Wales in 2020 Credit: PA

Wales' record international goalscorer, Helen Ward, told ITV News: "I think it’s total madness that Casey is receiving any abuse.

"For a start, it’s not down to her as to why there has been a link made, she hasn’t done that herself and secondly, if she is in the running, then Wrexham have obviously seen something in her as a coach which they like.

"Regardless of her gender, if she is the right person for the job, then she should be given a chance to show it.

"She has been very successful with Manchester United in a relatively short space of time, so she could well be what Wrexham are after. But only Casey and the club can know if now is the right time for her."

The club are looking for a new manager following Dean Keates' exit. Credit: PA Images

It was announced on Sunday that Wrexham were looking for a new manager after Dean Keates was relieved of his duties following the club's failure to reach the Vanarama National League play-offs.

The Dragons, who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, missed out on a top-seven spot after drawing 1-1 at Dagenham last Saturday.

