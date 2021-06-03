Body recovered in search for missing teenager 'Frankie' Morris from Anglesey

Police officers confirmed on Thursday evening that a body has been discovered in the search for missing teenager 'Frankie' Morris from Llandegfan, Anglesey.

Frantisek 'Frankie' Morris had been missing since 2nd May which prompted a large search and police investigation.

The family of the 18-year-old say he went missing after attending a rave at a disused quarry near Waunfawr, Gwynedd.

He was last seen pushing his bike near the Vaynol Arms in Pentir, near Bangor, at 1.12pm on Sunday 2 May with the bike later found nearby.

The teenager's bike was recovered shortly after he went missing. Credit: North Wales Police

Officers say a body was found in dense woodland near Caerhun on the outskirts of Bangor on Thursday afternoon.

Whilst no formal identification has taken place, the coroner has been informed and a post-mortem will take place on Friday.

Frankie’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Boycott said: “Our deepest, heartfelt sympathies go to Frankie’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”