A castle's business director stole up to £40,000 from the award-winning attraction - and splashed out on a five-star holiday.Jac Davies, 34, faked attending training courses, stole funds from the gift shop and used the company credit cards for luxury breaks.He helped himself to cash from Cardigan Castle in mid Wales after he was appointed the tourist attraction's business operations director.A court heard "thoroughly dishonest" Davies carried out his crimes over two years before he was finally caught out.He took charge of the 11th-century building just months after it won Channel 4's Restoration of the Year award in 2017.Prosecutor Danielle Lodwig said Davies used a company credit card to stay at the at the five-star Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, South Wales.Swansea Crown Court heard he also directed funds from the castle's online gift shop into his own personal Paypal account - stealing up £1,908.48.

Miss Lodwig said Davies first stole from the castle charity in December 2017 when he claimed he was attending a training course.He said due to the "urgency" of booking it he would pay for it himself and be reimbursed later.Miss Lodwig said: "It became apparent in December 2019 that there was no record of the defendant ever enrolling."The court heard Davies was also responsible for cashing in receipts from the castle shop but he was "delaying deposits."Miss Lodwig said: "Many thousands of pounds had not been deposited by the defendant."

Davies was interviewed and claimed he had "forgotten" to make the deposits. A total of £5,616.79 was never recovered.The court heard Davies used the company credit card between February to November 2019 to splash out on shopping and hotel stays.He made payments to Next, Prime Video, iTunes, Tesco and the Celtic Manor Resort.Miss Lodwig said: "He suggested there had been an issue with the card and that it had been mistakenly merged with his own bank card."The court heard a stole a total of £39,161.04 during his fraud - and cost the castle over £43,000 after insurance premiums increased.Davies, of Cardigan, pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining money by false representation and theft.The castle chief was investigated by police when discrepancies were identified by Cadwgan Building Preservation Trust Board, a charity funded trust responsible for maintaining the castle.Davies left his post in October 2019 following an internal investigation and disciplinary process.Judge Paul Thomas QC described Davies as a "thoroughly dishonest man."He said: "You took money from your employers who trusted you with money. The employer was not a business, which is bad enough, but in fact a charity, which is much worse."At one point when your daughter was in hospital you swore on her life that you hadn't taken any of the money. That, Mr Davies, was completely despicable."Davies was handed a 21 month sentence suspended for two years. He must also carry out 200 hours unpaid work.The court heard Davies had lodged £40,000 with his solicitors to pay the money back.